FC Cincinnati Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati announced today the club's 2026 preseason schedule.
FC Cincinnati will begin training ahead of the 2026 season on January 12. After a week of training in the Queen City, the club will depart for Clearwater, Florida for the fifth consecutive season. The team will spend approximately a month in Florida and will play four closed-door friendlies as part of the preseason training leading into the 2026 season opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, February 18 at O&M FC in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.
The Orange and Blue's four preseason friendlies will come against the New England Revolution, Houston Dynamo FC, Detroit City FC and Orlando City SC.
The full 2026 preseason schedule leading into the MLS season opener on February 21 vs Atlanta United FC [ Tickets On Sale Now ] can be found below.
2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches
Friday, Jan. 23 - vs. New England Revolution (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)
Wednesday, Jan. 28 - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Al Lang Stadium; Tampa, Fla.)
Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Detroit City FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)
Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)
Full 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Schedule
Jan. 10: Players begin reporting to Cincinnati
Jan. 12-17: Preseason training in Cincinnati [FOR MEDIA: More information TBA for open training viewing and media availability with players and technical staff]
Jan. 19 - Feb. 16: Preseason training in Clearwater, Fla. (Walter Campbell Sports Park)
2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)
Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)
