Columbus Crew Sign Goalkeeper Luke Pruter and Midfielder Zach Zengue
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today that the Club has signed goalkeeper Luke Pruter and midfielder Zach Zengue to First Team contracts. Pruter is guaranteed for the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028, while Zengue is under contract for the 2026 season with Club options for 2027, 2028 and 2029. The Crew selected Pruter (No. 87 overall, third round) and Zengue (No. 58 overall, second round) during the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 19, 2023.
"Luke and Zach have made significant strides in their growth since their selections in the SuperDraft and we are pleased to sign them to our First Team," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "This is an important next step in their continued development as we continue to capitalize on various avenues to acquire and advance talent for our Club."
After signing with Crew 2 on Feb. 7, 2025, Pruter played in 13 MLS NEXT Pro matches and made two appearances during Crew 2's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign. In September, Pruter was loaned to USL Championship side Indy Eleven, where he started four regular season matches and totaled three saves and two wins.
Pruter appeared in 53 matches (51 starts) during his five-year career at University of California, Irvine. He registered 4,667 minutes, 166 saves and 14 shutouts for the Anteaters. In 2024, Pruter entered UCI's top-10 all-time goalkeeper ranks with 19 wins (sixth), 14 shutouts (tied for third), 166 saves (eighth) and a 1.35 goals-against-average (ninth) in 53 matches (tied for fifth).
Zengue represented Georgetown University from 2022-25, logging 22 goals and 28 assists in 81 appearances (61 starts). Hailing from North Oaks, Minn., he started all 22 appearances for Georgetown, pacing the team with 14 assists and tying the team high with 14 goals to guide the Hoyas to the Elite 8 of the 2025 NCAA Men's Soccer College Cup. For his performance, Zengue earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America and All-East Region honors and was named a First Team All-BIG EAST honoree.
Prior to college, Zengue was a four-year starter at Shattuck St. Mary's, where he scored 10 goals during his junior year. He served as team captain as a senior at Moundsview High School and was named team MVP in his final season. Zengue is the younger brother of former Crew 2 defender Xavier Zengue.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign goalkeeper Luke Pruter and midfielder Zach Zengue. Pruter is guaranteed for the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028, while Zengue is under contract for the 2026 season with Club options for 2027, 2028 and 2029, announced on Jan. 9, 2026.
Name: Luke Pruter
Pronunciation: Luke PROO-ter
Position: Goalkeeper
Date of Birth: Sept. 3, 2001
Birthplace: Redondo Beach, Calif.
Citizenship: United States
Name: Zach Zengue
Pronunciation: Zack ZEN-gay
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: Jan. 30, 2004
Birthplace: North Oaks, Minn.
Citizenship: United States
