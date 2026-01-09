New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned to a First Team Contract
Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that it has signed Goalkeeper Mac Learned to a First Team contract for the 2026 season, with options for June 2027 and the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.
Learned becomes the sixth player to sign a First Team contract from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II, as well as the 227th player league-wide to sign a First Team contract from MLS NEXT Pro. The Goalkeeper made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in March 2025, making two saves in a clean sheet victory over Columbus Crew 2.
After taking part in preseason with the First Team last January, Learned signed with New York City FC II ahead of the 2025 season. That year, the Goalkeeper started 14 matches for the Pigeons, accumulating 1,260 minutes, recording one clean sheet, and registering a 65% save percentage.
"Mac signing a contract with the First Team speaks volumes about New York City's player pathway through MLS NEXT Pro and our commitment to developing players at all stages of their careers," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "Under the direction of Assistant Coach Rob Vartughian, the Club has fostered a healthy and competitive environment for our goalkeepers. We're excited for Mac to join Matt Freese, Tomás Romero, and Greg Ranjitsingh as we continue to strengthen the goalkeeper position."
Prior to joining New York City FC II, Learned competed for the Men's Soccer team at Sacramento State University. As a Hornet, the California native started 44 of 47 appearances, logging 3,869 minutes over four seasons and concluding his collegiate career with a 73.4% save percentage.
"It means the world to me to sign a First Team contract with New York City FC," said Goalkeeper Mac Learned. "For me, it was about grinding and proving myself in a professional environment. Competing in MLS NEXT Pro with New York City FC II helped prepare me for this opportunity, and I'm incredibly grateful for the role everyone played in helping me reach this point in my career. I look forward to continuing to learn and develop as a player and helping the Club achieve its goals."
Transaction: New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned to a First-Team Contract for the 2026 season, with options for June 2027 and for the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.
Name: Mac Learned
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 190
Date of Birth: 8/5/2002
Age: 23
Hometown: Lincoln, California
