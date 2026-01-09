San Diego FC Acquire Defender Osvald Søe from Danish Side B.93

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired defender Osvald Søe from Danish side Boldklubben af 1893 (B.93) guaranteed through the 2027-28 season with Club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons. Søe will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and receipt of his P1 Visa.

"Osvald is a high potential defender we've been tracking closely that has already gained significant experience for his age," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He shows characteristics we value with and without the ball and plays with a level of maturity beyond his years. We believe he has the potential to continue developing at a high level here in San Diego, and we're excited to welcome him to the Club."

Søe, 20, joins SDFC after spending the past two years playing for B.93 where he registered 53 appearances (38 starts) and added 2 goals across all competitions. He signed his first senior contract in July 2023 and scored in his senior debut against Listrup UIF in the Danish Cup on Aug. 8, 2023.

A native of Copenhagen, Denmark, Søe began his development in the youth systems of FC Copenhagen (FCK)and SfB-Oure FA before joining B.93's youth academy in 2021. He progressed through the club's ranks before earning a place on B.93's senior roster.

At the international level, Søe has represented Denmark's U19 national team, earning four caps.

Name: Osvald Søe

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 187 lbs.

Born: November 5, 2005

Age: 20

Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Previous Club: B.93

