Kickoff Time Set for SDFC's October 31 Road Match against St. Louis CITY SC
Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the kickoff time for the Club's 2026 MLS Regular Season away match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Energizer Park has been set for 3:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on Apple TV.
SDFC will open the 2026 season by hosting Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One at 8:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego will then travel to Mexico City to face Pumas UNAM in the second leg at 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Both matches will be broadcast on FS2, TUDN, and OneSoccer, and streamed on Concacaf Go.
The Club will then kick off the 2026 MLS Regular Season by hosting CF Montréal at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium, with live coverage on Apple TV.
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
