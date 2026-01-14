San Diego FC Signs Winger Anders Dreyer to Contract Extension

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club re-signed winger Anders Dreyer to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2028-29 season with Club options through the 2029-30 season.

"Extending Anders' contract was a clear priority for us heading into this season," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He was able to very quickly show his value to this team through his performances, work ethic, and commitment to the group on and off the field. This extension reflects our confidence in him and our belief that he will continue to play a key role in helping us reach our objectives."

Dreyer, 27, joined SDFC as the Club's second Designated Player ahead of the Club's 2025 inaugural season, signing a three-year contract through 2027. The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year made an immediate impact, scoring a brace in his MLS and SDFC debut to record the first two goals in Club history against the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23, 2025, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Danish international closed out the 2025 MLS regular season with 19 goals, third-most in the league, and led MLS with 19 assists. Across all competitions, he recorded 45 goal contributions (23 goals, 22 assists), including four goals and two assists in five postseason appearances. Dreyer's production accounted for 45 percent of the Club's 64 goals in 2025, helping SDFC secure the top seed in the Western Conference and qualification to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

In his breakout season, Dreyer totaled 38 regular-season goal contributions, the second-most in MLS, and was one of three SDFC players named to the 2025 MLS All-Star team. He also earned Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors twice (Matchdays 1 and 31) and was named MLS Player of the Month in June and August, joining Josef Martínez (2017) as the only players in league history to earn multiple Player of the Month honors for an expansion club in its debut season.

Transaction: SDFC re-sign Winger Anders Dreyer to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2028-29 season with Club options for the 2029-30 season.

Name: Anders Dreyer

Position: Wiger

Height: 5-7

Weight: 139

Born: May 2, 1998

Age: 27

Birthplace: Bramming, Denmark

Pronunciation: Ahn-ders Dree-er







Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.