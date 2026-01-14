MNUFC Launches Campaign Celebrating Ten Seasons in Major League Soccer

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today launched its campaign that celebrates the Loons' 10th season in Major League Soccer, presented by Allianz Life, Bell Bank, NutriSource and Target. The club unveiled its anniversary logo and "10/10, Would Do Again" slogan, while it also announced a list of campaign events that will take place during the lead-up to MNUFC's 2026 season.

Minnesota United first travels to face Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Then, the Loons return north, hosting FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota for the 2026 Home Opener, presented by College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, on Saturday, Feb. 28. Notably, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a winter hat giveaway, courtesy of College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 23 at 12:00 p.m. CT, with Season Ticket Members, Preserve members, and other MNUFC insiders receiving presale access the day prior. Fans looking to get a jump on 2026 tickets can unlock early access by signing up for the MNUFC email newsletter and downloading the MNUFC app.

Later in the season, Minnesota United will host its 10-Year Celebration Match, presented by Allianz Life, on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The Loons welcome Atlanta United to Allianz Field for the very first time in a match that will flash back to MNUFC's first home game in MLS, a bout against Atlanta on March 12, 2017 at then-named TCF Bank Stadium.

The club created a 10th season celebration web page, where fans are able to explore interactive elements that reflect upon the decade of Minnesota United soccer in MLS.

Loons' fans can visit mnufc10.com to dive into the past decade, and are encouraged to continue to check-in to the page and the club's main website (mnufc.com) for updates and postings of new 10th-season celebrations throughout the year.

Below is a number of upcoming campaign events and celebrations.

UPCOMING 10th YEAR EVENTS AND CELEBRATIONS:

2026 Kit Launch, Presented by Target - February 10

Minnesota United and adidas will unveil the Loons' newest kit on Tuesday, Feb. 10, presented by Target. Keep watch for teases ahead of this upcoming season's threads being revealed.

2026 Home Opener - February 28

Minnesota United celebrates the 2026 Home Opener, presented by College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, in a matchup against Eastern Conference foe, FC Cincinnati. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a winter hat giveaway, courtesy of College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University.

10-Year Celebration Match - August 19

The Loons host Atlanta United on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and will celebrate 10 years in MLS, presented by Allianz Life. In addition to the celebration of a decade in MLS, Minnesota United will also recognize and honor 50 years of professional soccer in Minnesota. More information and details surrounding the Year 10 Celebration Game will be announced later this year.

Team of the Decade Vote

As MNUFC celebrates 10 seasons in MLS, fans are invited to weigh-in and help determine the roster for Minnesota United's Team of the Decade, presented by Allianz Life. More information on when and where to vote will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Moments of the Decade Vote

Alongside the MNUFC Team of the Decade vote, fans will also be invited to help determine the team's best moments from across Minnesota's 10 years in MLS. More information on when and where to vote will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Once a Loon, Always a Loon Wall at Allianz Field

To commemorate the over 100 players who have represented Minnesota United since 2017, the club will install a Once a Loon, Always a Loon Wall display that includes the full list of MNUFC players - past and present - inside the Allianz Field concourse for all fans to stop by at each home game in 2026.







