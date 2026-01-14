Austin FC, Jon Gallagher Agree to Contract Extension
Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with defender Jon Gallagher. Gallagher's new contract is guaranteed through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29.
"Having been with this Club through our first five seasons on the pitch, I feel a unique connection to the fanbase and community here," said Gallagher. "I love this Club and city and want to continue working hard on what we've built."
Austin FC acquired Gallagher via a trade in December 2020, and he has since gone on to make the most appearances of any outfield player in the Club's history with 179. His 14 goals across all competitions rank third-most all-time among Austin FC players, and include the first MLS goal ever scored at Q2 Stadium in Austin's 4-1 win over Portland on July 1, 2021. He earned an MLS All-Star selection in 2023, the second player in Club history to achieve that feat.
Transaction: Austin FC signs defender Jon Gallagher to a two-and-a-half-year contract extension guaranteed through the end of the 2027-28 season, with an option for the 2028-29 season.
Current Austin FC Roster (25)
Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver
Defenders (10): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Joseph Rosales, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas
Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff
Forwards/Wingers (6): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez
