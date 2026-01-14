LAFC Claims Forward Tyler Boyd off Waivers

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced that the club has claimed forward Tyler Boyd off waivers. Boyd's contract runs through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

Boyd spent the last two seasons with Nashville SC where he made 26 regular-season appearances (14 starts), recording six goal contributions (two goals, four assists). Additionally, the pacey winger started three Concacaf Champions Cup matches for Nashville, scoring one goal.

"Tyler brings valuable experience, attacking quality, and a strong mentality to our group," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "He has proven throughout his career at club and national team level that he can influence matches in meaningful moments, and we're excited for him to see those qualities as we push toward our goals this season. We're thrilled to welcome Tyler and his wife, Rebecca, to LAFC."

The Tauranga, New Zealand native first arrived in Major League Soccer (MLS) for the 2023 season with the LA Galaxy, notching seven goals in 34 regular-season appearances (28 starts).

Before arriving in MLS, Boyd played at Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş, where he racked up four goals and an assist in 35 appearances, including 25 starts, across various competitions. While on the books at the Turkish giants, he was loaned to Sivasspor, also in the Turkish Süper Lig, in 2021, where he scored five goals in 15 appearances (eight starts). In the 2021-22 season, he went on loan to Çaykur Rizespor, another Turkish Süper Lig team, where he registered two goals and three assists in 29 league appearances (23 starts).

Boyd's European journey began with Portuguese side Vitória S.C.'s B team (2015-17), where he registered 13 goals and six assists in 73 appearances across various competitions. Upon being promoted to Vitória de Guimarães in the Portuguese Primeira Liga (2015-19), he scored one goal and provided two assists in 15 appearances (seven starts) across all competitions. During his tenure at Vitória S.C., Boyd was loaned to the Turkish Süper Lig club MKE Ankaragücü in 2019, where he scored six goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances, all starts. He also had a loan spell with C.D. Tondela, a Portuguese Primeira Liga side, from 2017-18, where he was responsible for five goals and four assists in 29 matches (15 starts).

Boyd started his career at Waikato FC, a New Zealand First Division team, in the 2011-12 season, where he recorded four goals and three assists in 14 league appearances (13 starts). Boyd then moved to the Australian A-League with Wellington Phoenix (2012-15), where he recorded four goals and four assists in 47 league matches (16 starts).

On the international stage, Boyd received a special exception to move from the New Zealand National Team to the United States Men's National Team. During his time with the U.S., the winger provided two goals and an assist in 10 appearances, including six starts, since his debut against Venezuela on June 9, 2019. His most recent international match was in the 2019 Concacaf Nations League, where he contributed one assist in three appearances, including a start.

Name: Tyler Boyd

Position: Forward

Age: 31

Height: 5'11"

Birthplace: Tauranga, New Zealand

Citizenship: USA, New Zealand

Last Club: Nashville SC

TRANSACTION: LAFC claims forward Tyler Boyd off waivers. His contract runs through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.