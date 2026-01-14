Chicago Fire FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Kellyn Acosta

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the Club and Kellyn Acosta have mutually agreed to part ways.

"We thank Kellyn for his contributions to Chicago both on and off the field," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His leadership and experience helped to guide the Fire into this new era, and this move allows him to continue his career at a high level while pursuing a new challenge."

Acosta, 30, originally joined the Fire as a free agent in February 2024 after spending two seasons with LAFC. The Texas native played 53 matches for the Fire over the past two seasons, registering three goals and three assists as a midfielder.

Internationally, Acosta has represented the U.S. Men's National Team at the highest level, featuring in the team's run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made appearances in the 1-1 tie against Wales and the 1-0 win against Iran in the group stage of the tournament. Acosta was also an instrumental part of qualifying for the tournament, playing in 13 of the 14 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches leading up to the global event.

Chicago's 2026 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. CT, at BBVA Stadium. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT, the match against Montréal will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day earlier than the Club's 2025 opener.

