Chicago Fire FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Kellyn Acosta
Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the Club and Kellyn Acosta have mutually agreed to part ways.
"We thank Kellyn for his contributions to Chicago both on and off the field," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His leadership and experience helped to guide the Fire into this new era, and this move allows him to continue his career at a high level while pursuing a new challenge."
Acosta, 30, originally joined the Fire as a free agent in February 2024 after spending two seasons with LAFC. The Texas native played 53 matches for the Fire over the past two seasons, registering three goals and three assists as a midfielder.
Internationally, Acosta has represented the U.S. Men's National Team at the highest level, featuring in the team's run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made appearances in the 1-1 tie against Wales and the 1-0 win against Iran in the group stage of the tournament. Acosta was also an instrumental part of qualifying for the tournament, playing in 13 of the 14 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches leading up to the global event.
Chicago's 2026 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. CT, at BBVA Stadium. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT, the match against Montréal will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day earlier than the Club's 2025 opener.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC and Kellyn Acosta mutually agree to part ways.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 Preseason with Refreshed Approach and Full Squad in Training - FC Cincinnati
- For the First Time in Club History, Sounders FC Hosts Home Matches in Eastern Washington, as Rave Green Are Set to Play Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Matchup in Spokane - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Launches Content Series: Carving an Icon Celebrating Cobi Jones Statue - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Kellyn Acosta - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC, Jon Gallagher Agree to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park Moved to November 1 - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Signs Winger Anders Dreyer to Contract Extension - San Diego FC
- LAFC Claims Forward Tyler Boyd off Waivers - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Former Club Captain Héctor Herrera - Houston Dynamo FC
- Owen Wolff Undergoes Successful Surgery - Austin FC
- Nashville SC Buys out Portion of Forward Tyler Boyd's Contract - Nashville SC
- MNUFC Launches Campaign Celebrating Ten Seasons in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira as Homegrown Player - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Kellyn Acosta
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires South African Winger Puso Dithejane
- Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Player Dylan Borso Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Domestic Training Camp
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for January International Window
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Goalkeeper Josh Cohen