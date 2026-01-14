Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park Moved to November 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its match against the New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. CT.

