Owen Wolff Undergoes Successful Surgery
Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that midfielder Owen Wolff underwent a successful operation on Tuesday, January 13 to address a sports hernia. The procedure was planned in coordination with the Club and Wolff is estimated to make a full recovery by mid to late February. He will immediately begin rehabilitation at St. David's Performance Center.
