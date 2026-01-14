For the First Time in Club History, Sounders FC Hosts Home Matches in Eastern Washington, as Rave Green Are Set to Play Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Matchup in Spokane

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it is hosting the second leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington on Wednesday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. PT. With Lumen Field unavailable while undergoing preparations to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, the Rave Green will head across the Cascade Mountains to bring the continental tournament to fans in Eastern Washington. This marks the first time that the club has played a competitive home match outside of Western Washington, bringing Sounders soccer to fans east of the Cascade Mountains.

Following its championship run during Leagues Cup 2025, Seattle has a bye in Round One and faces the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Costa Rican side CS Cartaginés in the Round of 16.

"As someone who grew up in Spokane, I know first-hand how deep the soccer culture runs in Eastern Washington, and it's incredibly meaningful to bring a match of this magnitude back to that community," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "The Concacaf Champions Cup is one of the most important tournaments we compete in, and playing a Round of 16 home match in Spokane allows us to represent the entire state on an international stage. We're excited to partner with ONE Spokane Stadium and Aequus Sports to share this moment with fans who have supported the game for generations and to showcase high-level competition in a region that truly loves soccer."

The March 18 Concacaf Champions Cup match at ONE Spokane Stadium is not part of Sounders FC's 2026 Season Ticket Membership, with the additional match in the package now being issued for Leagues Cup 2026. Tickets to the match in Spokane will be available in late February, with STMs getting access to an exclusive pre-sale once Seattle's opponent is confirmed, prior to the general on-sale. Those interested in attending should register HERE to be alerted about all ticketing information related to Sounders FC's match at ONE Spokane Stadium.

"One of our core goals as a club is to ensure that Sounders soccer is accessible to fans across the entire state of Washington," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "Hosting this match in Spokane creates a special opportunity for fans in Eastern Washington to experience our club in a meaningful way, while also highlighting the outstanding partnership we share with the city, ONE Spokane Stadium and Aequus Sports. This moment reinforces our long-term commitment to growing the game statewide, from top-level competition to community investment, including the RAVE Foundation fields that have been built in Eastern Washington."

A modern, soccer-specific facility located in downtown Spokane, Washington, ONE Spokane Stadium is home to Spokane Velocity (USL League One) and Spokane Zephyr FC (USL Super League / W League), which are both owned and operated by Aequus Sports, LLC. Funded by a Spokane Public Schools bond and operated by the Spokane Public Facilities District (PFD), the stadium seats approximately 5,000 fans (expandable to 5,200 with standing room). Amenities include suites, hospitality spaces for party-deck activations and potential for pitch-side seating. Former Sounder Ozzie Alonso is a part owner of Aequus Sports, LLC.

"As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, this opportunity places Spokane firmly in the global soccer conversation," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of Aequus Sports. "I want to sincerely thank Spokane Public Schools for their collaboration and support, as well as the Public Facilities District, the Seattle Sounders and the Seattle Reign. The significant investments made by all of our organizations made it possible to host this terrific series of events at ONE Spokane Stadium."

"We're incredibly excited to host the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign here in the Lilac City," said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown. "Spokane is a true soccer city, and welcoming Concacaf competition and other visiting teams is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate our passionate fans and showcase the energy and enthusiasm for the sport across our community."

In addition to Sounders FC's forthcoming Champions Cup match in Spokane, Seattle Reign FC is also preparing to host select home matches at ONE Spokane Stadium. More details will be confirmed once the 2026 NWSL schedule is unveiled later this week, but Reign FC today announced that it is playing select home matches in Eastern Washington due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations at Lumen Field.

Playing a Concacaf Champions Cup match at ONE Spokane Stadium reinforces Sounders FC's long-standing commitment to investing in soccer across Washington state. Beyond Seattle, the club has consistently worked to grow the game in communities of all sizes, including Eastern Washington. RAVE Foundation has helped build eight mini-pitches east of the Cascade Mountains, including two in Spokane, creating safe and accessible places for kids to play and connect with the sport.

Sounders FC is one of four teams that has a bye in Round One and enters the tournament in the Round of 16. This will mark Seattle's ninth Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, with the club holding a 22-16-12 all-time record in the tournament and previously becoming the first MLS team to lift the championship trophy in 2022. Before falling to eventual champion Cruz Azul in the second leg of the 2025 Round of 16, the Rave Green carried a 13-game unbeaten streak (6-0-7) in the competition, the longest of any MLS team in the tournament's history. Liga MX side Pumas UNAM holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak of any team at 23 matches from 1980-1992.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one of Seattle's fiercest rivals, is coming off its best season in Major League Soccer. Finishing second in the Western Conference, Vancouver reached MLS Cup before falling 3-1 to Inter Miami CF. Seattle and Vancouver have met 156 times in all competitions dating back to 1974 when both teams played in the North American Soccer League, with Seattle leading the all-time series 74-54-28. Whitecaps FC also reached the final of last year's Concacaf Champions Cup, losing 5-0 to Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Costa Rican side CS Cartaginés enters the tournament after winning its Central American Cup Play-In Match. Playing in Costa Rica's topflight, the club finished third in the Primera División Apertura before falling to Saprissa in the Apertura Play-Off. The Rave Green have never faced off against CS Cartaginés in any competition.

After opening preseason training earlier this week at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse, Brian Schmetzer's side begins its 2026 campaign at home against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).







