Houston Dynamo FC Sign Former Club Captain Héctor Herrera

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed former Club and Mexican international captain Héctor Herrera to a contract through 2026 with a club option through June 2027, the Club announced today.

Herrerawill be made available to the mediaat Houston Sports Parkon Thursday, Jan. 15, following Houston's first preseason training session.

Fans can celebrate the return of #16 with a limited time $16 ticket to the Dynamo Home Opener against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 21. Click HERE for more information.

"It is an honor to welcome Héctor back home to Houston," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He is a respected leader both on and off the field, and a player whose influence helped change the trajectory of this Club during his first stint - guiding us to the club's fourth trophy in 2023 and a club point record in 2024. His return reflects a shared ambition to build on past success. While his role will evolve, we know Héctor's leadership and winning mentality will elevate the standards of our club. He returns with a deep connection to the city and a clear understanding of what it takes to bring trophies back to Houston."

Herrera returns to Houston where he totaled 82 appearances in all competitions between 2022-24, totaling eight goals and 22 assists. An integral part of Houston's recent success, the 35-year-old led the Dynamo to the 2023 U.S. Open Cup title and a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final, while contributing to Houston earning consecutive postseason appearances and new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8) in 2024.

Herrera spent 2025 with Liga MX side Deportivo Toluca FC, making 34 appearances in all competitions and helping the Mexican team win both the Clausura and Apertura league titles, ending a 15-year trophy drought for the club.

"As a team, we are all thrilled that Héctor has rejoined the Dynamo ahead of the 2026 campaign," said head coach Ben Olsen. "With that excitement comes a shared mentality of commitment to competing and fighting for every result this season, pushing to reach our ultimate goal of bringing another trophy to the city of Houston. Héctor is a strong teammate, leader and winner, proven by the success he has helped cultivate at every stop of his career. He returns home to a place he loves reinvigorated and will strengthen the squad's standards every day as we look to make our city proud."

In 2023, Herrera put on an MVP-caliber performance with the Dynamo, recording a Club-record 17 regular season assists to lead the team to its first postseason appearance since 2017 and earn MLS Best XI honors. The team's run to the Western Conference Final was propelled by him playing every minute of the postseason and contributing one goal and two assists. The midfielder also contributed a goal and an assist to the championship-winning campaign in the U.S. Open Cup, as he captained Houston to its fourth domestic trophy and secured a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Finally, Houston also advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament with victories over Liga MX powerhouses Santos Laguna and Club de Fútbol Pachuca.

Herrera appeared in 28 matches in all competitions as the Dynamo competed in four major competitions - Major League Soccer, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup. The 35-year-old helped Houston secure consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in a decade, while setting new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8). The team also allowed the third fewest goals (39) in regular season play that season and remained above the playoff line for the entire year.

Herrera was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday eight times in 2023 and three times in 2024, while representing Houston in the 2023 and 2024 MLS All-Star Games.

Notably, Herrera has spent meaningful time with prominent clubs in both Mexico and Europe. The midfielder launched his career with C.F. Pachuca as a 20-year-old in 2011, totaling 55 appearances. Herrera joined Portuguese side FC Porto in 2013, where he appeared in 245 matches across all competitions to help the club claim three domestic trophies, including the Primeira Liga title in the 2017-18 season and Portuguese Super Cup victories in 2013 and 2018. His next move took him to Atlético Madrid in Spain, where he totaled 78 appearances and played a key role in the club's La Liga championship during the 2020-21 season. Notably, Herrera holds the record for the most UEFA Champions League appearances (55 matches with Porto and Atlético) by a Mexican player in history.

At the international level, Herrera served as Mexico's captain for many years, earning 105 appearances with the senior team across various continental and international competitions, including the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup and winning gold at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. He lifted his first trophy with the senior team at the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup with a 3-1 victory over Jamaica. In addition to his appearances at the World Cups, he represented Mexico at the 2013 and 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the Copa America Centenario in 2016.

Across both domestic and international competition, Herrera has totaled 61 goals and 81 assists in his career.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent midfielder Héctor Herrera to a contract through 2026 with a club option through June 2027.

HÉCTOR HERRERA BIO:

NAME: Héctor Herrera

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: April 19, 1990 (35)

BIRTHPLACE: Tijuana, Mexico

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 0 in.

WEIGHT: 170 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Deportivo Toluca FC (Liga MX)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Mexico







Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.