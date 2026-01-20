Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Exon Arzú to Real C.D. España in Honduras

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Exon Arzú will join Real Club Deportivo España in Honduras on loan through June 2026, the Club announced today.

Arzú signed with the Dynamo on a full transfer from Real España in August 2024 and made his first team debut in a friendly match versus the El Salvador National Team on March 19. The forward spent most of the 2025 season with Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he appeared in 15 matches and recorded three goals and one assist.

The 21-year-old initially joined Dynamo 2 on loan from Real España in February 2024 and made an immediate impact, scoring in each of the team's first two matches of the season versus Sporting Kansas City II and LAFC2. He finished the 2024 season with three goals and one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions, before being sidelined at the end of May following an injury in a match at Portland Timbers 2.

Prior to joining Dynamo 2, Arzú recorded 22 appearances for Real España since 2022 in the Liga Betcris de Honduras. The Honduran international scored a goal in a 3-1 victory over Club Deportivo y Social Vida on Nov. 14, his second start for the team.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loan forward Exon Arzú to Real Club Deportivo España in Honduras through June 2026.

EXON ARZÚ BIO:

NAME: Exon Arzú

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: May 19, 2004 (21)

BIRTHPLACE: Balfate, Honduras

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Honduras







