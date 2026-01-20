Charlotte FC Acquires Goalkeeper Tyler Miller from Bolton Wanderers

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired goalkeeper Tyler Miller from Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed transfer fee. Miller is signed with The Crown through the 2027-28 season with a club option for the 2028-29 season.

"Tyler comes to Charlotte with a strong MLS pedigree and good experience with the USMNT and in Europe," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He will provide valuable experience and competition for the top spot within our goalkeeping group this season."

Miller, 32, broke out onto the MLS scene with then-expansion side LAFC in 2018. The Woodbury, New Jersey, native anchored the LAFC defense with 11 clean sheets, third-place regular-season finish in the West, and a U.S. Open Cup semi-final appearance. The following season saw Miller with a league-low 29 goals allowed (at least 29 matches played), nine clean sheets and an 18-8-2 record, which led to LAFC winning the Supporters' Shield.

Miller was then traded to Minnesota ahead of the 2020 season and spent the next three seasons with the Loons. He had his best season in MLS during the 2021 season where he a career-best 11 clean sheets in the regular season, while allowing just 34 goals in 30 games.

Miller signed with D.C. United ahead of the 2023 and played two seasons with the Black-and-Red. He was named to the 2023 MLS All-Star game and compiled six clean sheets in 25 matches played during the 2023 MLS regular season. Miller compiled 36 clean sheets over 128 matches played in Major League Soccer.

Miller moved over to England where he spent the first half of 2025 with Notts County before moving in the Summer to Bolton, where he tallied 9 games played and four clean sheets.

Miller earned his senior United States Men's National Team call up in the 2019 January Camp and then was called into the final 23-man roster for the 2019 Gold Cup Tournament.

Tyler Miller

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Woodbury, New Jersey

Country: USA

Birthdate: 03/12/1993

Age: 32

Height: 6'3"

