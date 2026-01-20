D.C. United Loans Goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong to Suwon Samsung Bluewings
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 2 through the end of the 2026 MLS season with a permanent purchase option.
In 2025, Joon Hong made 11 appearances (11 starts) across all competitions for the Black-and-Red, including three U.S. Open Cup matches against the Charleston Battery, Charlotte FC, and Nashville SC. He recorded 23 saves with two clean sheets over 1,049 minutes played in his debut season.
The 22-year-old signed with D.C. United in January of 2025 from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the K League 1. He made his debut for the Black-and-Red on Feb. 22, 2025, in a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC. Joon Hong recorded his first clean sheet on March 15, 2025, in a 0-0 draw against CF Montréal.
Transaction: D.C. United has loaned goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 2 through the end of the 2026 MLS Season with a permanent purchase option.
