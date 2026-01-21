LA Galaxy Extend Defender John Nelson Through 2027-28

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has extended defender John Nelson through the 2027-28 season, with an option for the 2028-29 season.

Nelson, 27, joined the Galaxy in December 2023 and quickly established himself as a key contributor in the back line. In 2025, he earned the team's Defender of the Year award following a strong season in which he appeared in a career-high 31 matches, including 24 starts. A reliable presence at left back, Nelson recorded 36 aerial duel wins, 22 clearances, and a career-best three assists.

"We are thrilled that John is choosing to continue his journey with the Galaxy," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "As part of our MLS Cup Championship squad in 2024 and after delivering consistent performances throughout 2025, John has proven to be a leader in our back line and an outstanding teammate. We look forward to John's continued contributions to the club in 2026 and beyond."

During his two seasons with the LA Galaxy, Nelson has made more than 70 appearances, contributing one goal and three assists. His first MLS goal came in a 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff match against Colorado at home, where the Galaxy went on to defeat the Rapids 5-0. In 2025, he posted a season-high three aerial duel wins in victories over Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United FC and closed the campaign with back-to-back matches featuring two clearances against FC Dallas and Minnesota. Nelson also started in two of the Galaxy's four shutout wins across all competitions that season.

Nelson brings 7 years of MLS experience to the Galaxy. Drafted 10th overall by FC Dallas in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft after a standout collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, the Medina, Ohio native spent two seasons with Dallas before joining FC Cincinnati ahead of the 2022 campaign. That year, he appeared in 26 matches across four competitions, registering one assist.

John Nelson

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9

Weight: 163

Date of Birth: July 11, 1998 (27)

Birthplace: Medina, OH

Citizenship: United States

Roster Designation: Senior







