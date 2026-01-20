D.C. United Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft First Overall Selection and North Carolina State University Defender Nikola Markovic

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed North Carolina State University standout Nikola Markovic. Markovic was the 1st overall selection for the Black-and-Red in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft this past December. He signed his Generation adidas contract with the league prior to the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. D.C. United has signed Markovic to a three-year contract through the 2028-29 season with options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.

"We are thrilled to have signed such a young and exciting talent in Nikola, following an impressive season with NC State," stated Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He is a physical defender who remains poised under pressure and displays a level of maturity you don't often see very often at his age. Just as importantly, Nikola carries himself with professionalism and his character aligns perfectly with the culture we are building at the club. We are excited to welcome him and strengthen our defensive core."

The Quebec native was instrumental in helping the Wolfpacks reach their first-ever NCAA National Championship game this past 2025 season. Markovic helped NC State to a 16-3-4 regular season record in 2025, with 15 clean sheets and only allowing 13 goals scored. The 21-year-old was named a 2025 First Team All-American, 2025 All-ACC First Team and a 2025 ACC Defender of the Year. Across two seasons with NC State, Markovic appeared in 39 matches (39 starts), scoring three goals and recording four assists along with 15 clean sheets prior to joining the 2026 Generation adidas class.

Nikola Markovic

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Gatineau, Quebec

Country: Canada

Birthdate: July 22, 2004

Age: 21

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 205 lbs.

Status: International

Transaction: D.C. United has signed North Carolina State University standout Nikola Markovic







Major League Soccer Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.