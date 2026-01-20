St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Conrad Wallem on a Permanent Transfer from SK Slavia Prague

St. Louis CITY SC has acquired Conrad Wallem on a permanent transfer from SK Slavia Prague, one of the most successful clubs Czech Republic's first division. Wallem, who will occupy an international roster slot, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract through June 30, 2029. Wallem will join the team pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"Conrad has already proven that he is a fit for this club, both on and off the field," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "His tactical intelligence, experience and versatility will allow him to contribute immediately, and this permanent move should help him settle and build on the strong performances he showed with the group last season. We are extremely happy to have finalized this deal and are excited to further strengthen the squad ahead of the season."

Wallem made 32 appearances, scoring one goal and providing four assists for CITY SC last season. The Norwegian's first MLS goal, a game winner, came against CF Montréal on September 13 in a 2-0 win for CITY SC. With his goal and performance, Wallem earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33.

Prior to joining St. Louis on loan last season, Wallem spent a year and a half at Slavia Prague and contributed nine goals and nine assists over 47 matches. The versatile midfielder played in 12 Europa League games, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

As a youth player, Wallem progressed through the FK Eik Tønsberg academy in Norway before debuting with the senior team, where he accumulated 40 appearances and contributed 11 goals. Following his tenure at Tønsberg, he transferred to Arendal FC where he recorded 10 goals and one assist across 55 matches. He later joined Odds BK, a top-division club in Norway, in 2021 and tallied 11 goals and 14 assists over 82 appearances.

Internationally, Wallem has represented Norway at the Under-19 level, earning two caps.

Name: Conrad Wallem

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Tønsberg, Norway

Birthdate: 06/09/2000 (25)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165 lbs

Previous Club: SK Slavia Prague







