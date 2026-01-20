Atlanta United Transfers Edwin Mosquera to Independiente Santa Fe

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the transfer of midfielder Edwin Mosquera to Independiente Santa Fe of the Colombian first division for an undisclosed transfer fee after terminating his loan with Millonarios. The transaction opens a U-22 Initiative spot on the club's roster.

Mosquera joined Atlanta on July 12, 2022 from Deportivo Independiente Medellín and started 10 of his 59 MLS appearances, recording six goals and four assists.

Transaction: Atlanta United transfers midfielder Edwin Mosquera to Independiente Santa Fe for an undisclosed fee on Jan. 20, 2026.

Atlanta United roster (as of Jan. 20, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (9): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Ronald Hernández, Stian Gregersen, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.