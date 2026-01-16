Dave Tenney Departs for Real Salt Lake

Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that Director of High Performance Dave Tenney has departed the club to join Real Salt Lake. As part of the deal, Atlanta United received compensation for Tenney's release.

A search for Tenney's replacement will begin immediately, while the club's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. R. Amadeus Mason will lead the team's medical department on a day-to-day basis in the interim.

Tenney joined Atlanta in December of 2024, joining from Austin FC. Prior to Austin (2020-2024), Tenney spent three years with the NBA's Orlando Magic (2017-2020) and a combined 11 years in MLS with Seattle Sounders (2009-2017) and Sporting Kansas City (2007-2008).







Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.