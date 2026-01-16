Sounders FC Receives $800,000 in General Allocation Money
Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2027 GAM from Red Bull New York in exchange for two 2026 International Roster Slots. The club also secured $300,000 in 2026 GAM and $100,000 in 2027 GAM from Charlotte FC in exchange for two 2026 International Roster Slots.
Sounders FC now all four of its remaining International Roster Slots filled with the following international players: Kim Kee-hee, Georgi Minoungou, Nikola Petković and Yu Tsukanome. Sounders FC midfielder Pedro de la Vega has received his Green Card and no longer occupies an International Roster Slot.
Seattle opened its 2026 preseason earlier this week at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse, with the club now leaving town for nearly three weeks of camp in Portugal and Spain. The Rave Green kick off their 2026 MLS campaign on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).
TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2027 GAM from Red Bull New York in exchange for two 2026 International Roster Slots, as well as $300,000 in 2026 GAM and $100,000 in 2027 GAM from Charlotte FC in exchange for two 2026 International Roster Slots on January 16, 2026.
