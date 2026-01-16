Inter Miami CF and Lowe's Renew Partnership as Lowe's Becomes a Main Partner, Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park

Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF today announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Lowe's, officially elevating the home improvement leader to a Main Partner of the Club. Building on a collaboration that began in April 2024, the renewed agreement arrives at a transformational moment for the Club. Fresh off winning the 2025 MLS Cup title, Inter Miami is entering a new era of its short yet defining history as it prepares to open its new world-class home at Miami Freedom Park in 2026.

As part of the expanded partnership, the Official and Exclusive Home Improvement Partner of Inter Miami CF will now serve as the Official Jersey Sleeve Partner across Inter Miami CF's First Team, MLS Next Pro team, and Academy teams, placing the Lowe's mark across Inter Miami's full player pathway. The elevated position highlights Lowe's commitment and connection to the passion, culture and community of loyal fútbol fans.

As a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park, Lowe's will support construction across the development with Miami Freedom Park and its builders by serving as a key home improvement resource for select construction needs, including the stadium, entertainment district, plazas, green spaces, and beyond.

Additionally, Inter Miami CF recently announced Lowe's as the presenting partner of the Dreams Cup, further reinforcing a shared commitment to championing opportunity and helping young athletes pursue their dreams on and off the pitch. Lowe's will continue to power big dreams through hard work and opportunity by supporting one of the fastest-growing youth fútbol events in North America. As a brand committed to solving problems and fulfilling dreams for the home, Lowe's sees the Dreams Cup as a natural extension of its mission to uplift the next generation.

Lowe's will also continue many of the hallmark elements of the original partnership, including a custom annual community event, on-site activations, and digital and social integrations that highlight Lowe's commitment to fans nationally and the South Florida community.

"As we enter a new chapter in our Club's history, coming off our 2025 MLS Cup championship and preparing to open our new stadium at Miami Freedom Park, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Lowe's," said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations. "Our renewed collaboration reflects the strength of our relationship and a shared vision for building lasting impact - on the pitch, in our world-class stadium, and throughout the South Florida community."

"Our expanded work with Inter Miami CF is a reflection of our commitment to the sport of soccer and creating connection points with fans of all ages who both love the sport and love our brand," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's Chief marketing officer and senior vice president. "Lowe's recognizes the national footprint and vision of what Inter Miami CF is building and we want our brand at the center of that vision. From the stadium to the sleeve to connecting with youth athletes and their families through our Dreams Cup sponsorship - we couldn't be more excited to elevate our partnership and continue connecting our brand to soccer fans nationwide in meaningful ways."

Yesterday, Inter Miami, Lowe's and Miami Freedom Park executives came together for a special reception at the Miami Freedom Park construction site to celebrate the partnership. Inter Miami CF and Lowe's look forward to continuing their shared mission of inspiring the next generation, elevating the matchday experience, and creating year-round impact throughout South Florida.

Fans can lock in their seats for Inter Miami CF's historic inaugural season, including the April 4 home opener at Miami Freedom Park, by purchasing a Season Ticket Membership at intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp.







