LAFC and Midfielder Yaw Yeboah Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the club has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of midfielder Yaw Yeboah, effective immediately. Yeboah is now a free agent and remains subject to Major League Soccer's investigation into violation of league rules. The club will have no further comment on the matter.
