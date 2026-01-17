LAFC and Midfielder Yaw Yeboah Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of midfielder Yaw Yeboah, effective immediately. Yeboah is now a free agent and remains subject to Major League Soccer's investigation into violation of league rules. The club will have no further comment on the matter.







