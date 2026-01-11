LAFC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced its 2026 preseason schedule with five matches beginning on Jan. 20, with a closed-door scrimmage against Bayern Munich's U23 team, continuing the partnership between the two clubs. The Black & Gold will then take on USL Championship side Orange County SC on Jan. 24, before hosting the Portland Timbers for a closed-door match at BMO Stadium on Jan. 28.

The club will continue its preparations next month for the 2026 season in Indio, CA, where the team will face the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and New York City FC on Sunday, Feb. 8, in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. Fans can purchase passes for the event at coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.

LAFC 2026 PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

1/20 vs. Bayern Munich U23 (Regionalliga Bayern) - [Closed Door]

1/24 vs. Orange County SC (USL) - [Closed Door]

1/28 vs. Portland Timbers (MLS) - [Closed Door]

2/4 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - [Closed Door]

2/8 vs. New York City FC (MLS) - Coachella Valley Invitational [PASSES]

The Black & Gold begin the 2026 season on the road against Real CD España of Honduras in Concacaf Champions Cup play on Tuesday, Feb. 17, before officially kicking off the 2026 MLS regular season in historic fashion at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF. Kickoff for the match against Miami is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT and tickets are available at lafc.com/tickets.

In its first eight years in MLS, LAFC has captured one MLS Cup (2022), two Supporters' Shields (2019 & 2022), one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title (2024), two Western Conference Championships (2022 & 2023), and is the only MLS team to play in two Concacaf Champions League Finals. Since 2018, LAFC leads MLS in regular season wins, points, and goals scored.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB (LAFC)

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions (2019, 2022) and 2024 U.S. Open Cup Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise, and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology, and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.







