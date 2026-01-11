Minnesota United Announces Eric Ramsay Departure

Published on January 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that Eric Ramsay will join West Bromwich Albion F.C. of the English Championship as their next head coach. MNUFC assistant coach Dennis Lawrence will also depart the club and join Ramsay at West Brom.

Since his arrival in 2024, Ramsay made considerable contributions to MNUFC's evolution, guiding the Loons to significant club milestones and team records while helping to shape a clear identity. His leadership fostered a team culture defined by resilience, teamwork and adaptability while advancing player development and creating pathways for individual growth. These efforts helped position the team for continued success in Major League Soccer.

"Eric was instrumental in shaping a team that reflects the values of our club and our community," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Alongside Dennis Lawrence and his staff, he helped build a strong football environment grounded in hard work, clarity, and accountability. Their leadership set us up well for what's ahead, and we are grateful for everything Eric contributed during his time at Minnesota United. From day one, we have supported Eric's professional ambitions, and we wish him nothing but success as he takes on this next opportunity. We are confident in the foundation in place and will continue to build with purpose and continuity moving forward."

"We're incredibly grateful for our time in Minnesota," said Eric Ramsay. "We've made friends for life, experienced a part of the world we may never otherwise have seen, and shared something truly special as a family. Two seasons have flown by, but I'll look back with nothing but fond memories and real pride in what we achieved together. I've had the privilege of working with an outstanding staff and a talented group of players who have been honest, professional, and committed, all backed by the tremendous support of the Loons' fanbase. Thank you to everyone who made us feel so welcome from the very beginning. We will be lifelong supporters of Minnesota United and will always remember everything Minnesota has given us."

Minnesota United thanks Eric, Dennis and their families for their contributions to the club and our community, and looks forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.

Minnesota United is currently in the final stages of selecting its next head coach and will have more to share in the coming days.







