FC Cincinnati Transfer Luca Orellano to CF Monterrey

Published on January 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have agreed to terms on the transfer of Luca Orellano to CF Monterrey of Liga MX for a multi-million dollar fee, the clubs announced today.

Orellano departs FC Cincinnati after two seasons with the Orange and Blue, where he totaled 15 goals and 14 assists in 77 appearances.

"We'd like to thank Luca for his contributions and dedication to FC Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "He's a really talented player, and a good person. We're happy for him and his family and we're excited to watch his career continue in Monterrey."

The Argentine scored three goals in 2025, including in Leagues Cup competition against Monterrey. The 25-year-old was named to the 2024 MLS All-Star Team and scored the 2024 MLS Goal of the Year, a stunning, long-distance free kick at TQL Stadium against CF Montréal.

TRANSACTION: On January 11, 2026, FC Cincinnati transfer Luca Orellano to CF Monterrey.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.