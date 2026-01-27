New FC Cincinnati Forward Tom Barlow Excited to Embrace Club's Established Culture and High Expectations

Tom Barlow arrives in Cincinnati with a professional journey shaped by experience at every level and a clear understanding of what it takes to contribute. After stops in St. Louis, Madison, New York, and Chicago, the forward now joins FC Cincinnati, ready to add to a club that has built its identity through consistency, passion, and results.

"This opportunity made me want to join FC Cincinnati, because of what you guys have done here in the past few years," Tom Barlow said as to why he chose to join FC Cincinnati this offseason as a Free Agent. "The winning culture, the amazing Stadium, the amazing fans, it's a dream come true to join this club. I'm excited to get started."

The veteran forward joins The Orange and Blue with over 170 MLS matches under his belt and adds depth to the forward group that looks to improve from 2025 and looks to be one of the more dynamic attacks in the league this year. Known for his athleticism, high motor, speed and ability to be an impactful defender from the forward position, Barlow, 30, adds another tool to the tool belt of FC Cincinnati to win games.

Barlow's soccer journey started young when he discovered the sport in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, the same hometown as his new head coach, Pat Noonan. He has followed that passion and his love of the game has remained a constant throughout his vast career across various levels. He took his next step from the youth ranks by committing to the University of Wisconsin, was then drafted by the New York Red Bulls in the second round of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, joined the Chicago Fire for two seasons in 2024 and 2025, and has now come to FC Cincinnati as his next stop of his professional journey.

"I've loved (soccer) deeply ever since I started playing. The friends I've made, the people I've met, the cultures I've learned about, it's just an incredible sport," Barlow shared of his love for the sport. "It's the world's game, and I've loved it from the very beginning. It keeps me motivated because I love to do it."

That appreciation for the game made FC Cincinnati's recent success and direction stand out when the opportunity to join the club emerged. Barlow has experienced that environment firsthand during previous visits to TQL Stadium - in fact, he has often played the role of the heel when playing against FCC - where the atmosphere and support he has seen from the crowd have become a defining part of the club's home advantage and reputation league-wide. So when the change arose for him, he felt like the fit just made too much sense.

"Every time I've come here, the stadium and the fans have been something that's pretty incredible...it's special, you don't see it everywhere. Even when the team is on the road you feel that away presence the travelling supporters bring," Barlow shared from Clearwater, Florida, this preseason. "What (FCC) have built, it's just a dream come true to come here and play, and I'm really excited and really looking forward to it. I'm ready to get this thing going."

On the field, Barlow brings a direct and team-first approach that aligns with FC Cincinnati's expectations. Pat Noonan praised Barlow's mental and physical toughness in the opening days of training, saying he had stood out among the group and pushed himself to a level that really showed his character. That kind of attitude is exactly what Barlow personally takes pride in and believes is one of the best attributes of his game.

"On the field, I describe myself as a player who's hard working, and leaves it all on the field for the team. Whatever the team needs," Barlow explained to FCCincinnati.com this January. "I'm pretty fast, so I like to get in behind, try to score as many as I can and but I'm a winner. So just trying to win."

Another meaningful part of Barlow's arrival is the opportunity to work under Head Coach Pat Noonan, a figure he has been familiar with long before joining FC Cincinnati. The duo both grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and both played for the famed youth club St. Louis Scott Gallahager.

"It means a lot to play for him, I've known about him long before I met him," Barlow said of his new head coach, "We've crossed paths a few times in St Louis...he's had a lot of success here, and to be able to work with him is a dream come true. He's one of the guys you see playing from the area and it really makes it clear what's possible. So having that St Louis connection and now playing here for him is really cool."

That shared background creates an immediate connection, especially given Noonan's experience as a former striker.

"He grew up probably, like, 15 minutes away from when I grew up. So to have that connection and - where he was a striker as well - it just made it easy for me to want to join here. So I'm hoping, well now I know, he can help me a lot with my game, because I'm really excited to learn from him."

Now with FC Cincinnati, Barlow joins a roster built to compete and a club with clear expectations. His path through MLS has prepared him for this opportunity, and his focus is firmly on contributing to the team's continued success.

As he begins his time in Cincinnati, Barlow does so ready to work within the group, embrace the club's culture, and play his part in what FC Cincinnati continues to build.







