Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Set to Feature in the 2026 Ascension Football Group Tournament in the Cayman Islands

The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-14 team is headed to the Cayman Islands to participate in the Ascension Football Group tournament. The tournament will feature three other academies including Red Bull New York U-14, Cavalier FC U-14 (Jamaica), and the U-15 Cayman national team.

Our U-14s will play three group stage matches before playing the final match based on their performance in the group stage.

Inter Miami CF U-14 Group Stage Matches

Friday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET vs. Cayman Islands U-15

Saturday, January 31 at 8 p.m. ET vs. Cavalier FC U-14

Sunday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET vs. Red Bull New York U-14

