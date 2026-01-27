St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brazilian Defender Rafael Santos

St. Louis CITY SC has added 27-year-old Brazilian left back Rafael Santos as the club continues to shape its roster ahead of the new season. An experienced MLS defender, Santos is signed with CITY SC through June 30, 2027, with club options for the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.

"Rafael has proven experience in MLS and will be a strong addition to our roster as we prepare for this season," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He's a dynamic, attacking left back who has spent several years in this league gaining valuable experience and that will make him a great fit for our locker room."

Santos started his MLS career with Orlando City SC in January 2023 and played three seasons for the Lions. In 75 regular season starts, Santos recorded two goals and eight assists. He scored his first MLS goal in a 3-1 road win over Inter Miami CF in May 2023 and assisted on the fastest goal in Orlando City history, just 13 seconds into a match against Minnesota United FC.

Santos also spent time with Colorado Rapids last season, joining them in August 2025 and recording a goal and two assists across seven appearances.

Prior to joining MLS, Santos came up through the youth system at Brazilian club Mirassol and later joined Cruzeiro's U-20 squad on loan before advancing to the senior team in 2019. The defender spent time in Brazil with Internacional, Chapecoense, Ponte Preta, and Coritiba, making 92 appearances across all competitions, earning five goals, and recording eight assists. Santos is a two-time Campeonato Brasileiro Série B Champion with Cruzeiro and Chapecoense.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed Brazilian defender Rafael Santos through June 30, 2027, with club options for 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.

Name: Rafael Santos

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Londrina, Brazil

Birthdate: 02/05/1998 (27)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 163 lbs

Previous Club: Colorado Rapids







