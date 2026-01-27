New York City FC Signs Defender Kai Trewin from Melbourne City FC
Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced that it has signed Defender Kai Trewin from A-League side Melbourne City FC through the 2028-29 season, with an option for 2029-30.
The 24-year-old Australian international will join the Club upon receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.
Trewin joins New York City from City Football Group sister club Melbourne City FC after making 47 appearances, scoring three goals, and providing one assist across all competitions. The Defender also made six appearances in the AFC Champions League Elite and played a key role in Melbourne City FC's victory in the 2024-25 Grand Final.
In his debut season with Melbourne City FC, Trewin earned both the Scott Jamieson Medal, awarded to the Club's Player of the Year, and the Players' Player Award, voted on by his peers. The Defender's performances were further recognized with the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) Team of the Season accolade.
"Kai brings versatility to our group and solidifies himself as a defender and in the midfield. Kai is comfortable on the ball and reads the game well," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "The fact that Kai comes to us from a sister club is another proof-of-concept moment for City Football Group and is a big testament to the great work done within the group."
Trewin represented the Australian National Team at the U20 and U23 levels before earning his first senior call-up last March for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Defender made his senior international debut in November 2025, starting in international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia, lining up alongside current New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill in both matches.
"I'm excited to join New York City FC and take this next step in my career," said Defender Kai Trewin. "I'm grateful for my time at Melbourne City FC and for the opportunity to come to a Club with high standards and clear ambitions. I'm looking forward to getting to work, helping the team, and competing every day."
Prior to joining Melbourne City FC, Trewin featured with A-League side Brisbane Roar, where the Defender logged 8,637 minutes across 103 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
Transaction: New York City FC acquires Australian Defender Kai Trewin from Melbourne City FC on a permanent contract through the 2028-29 season, with options for 2029-30.
Name: Kai Trewin
Position: Defender
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 161lb
Date of Birth: May 18, 2001
Age: 24
Birthplace: Batemans Bay, Australia
How Acquired: Permanent transfer through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30
