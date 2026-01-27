St. Louis CITY SC Receives $2.375 Million from LA Galaxy in Exchange for Forward João Klauss

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC have received $2.375 million in a cash-for-player trade with LA Galaxy for forward João Klauss. The amount marks the largest-ever cash trade in CITY SC's young history.

"Klauss has been an important part of the club and gave our fans unforgettable memories, especially during that first season," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He represented CITY SC and this city with passion and will always be part of the history of this club. We thank Klauss for his enormous contributions and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

"While we did not plan to make this move ahead of the season, this was an opportunity that made sense for both Klauss and the club, especially with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The funds we receive give us meaningful flexibility, and we're excited to reinvest into the roster as we continue to build and improve the squad over the upcoming transfer windows," continued Wray.

Klauss, 28, joined CITY SC ahead of the club's inaugural MLS season in 2023 as St. Louis CITY SC's first-ever Designated Player. Across all competitions, he made 85 appearances, scoring 27 goals and adding seven assists.

Klauss made an immediate impact in the club's first regular-season match, scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-2 comeback victory over Austin FC, helping the club to its first-ever MLS win.

One of the most memorable performances of Klauss' CITY SC career came against the LA Galaxy, when he recorded the first hat trick in club history. The three-goal match, capped by a stoppage-time equalizer, earned him MLS Player of the Matchday honors.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC to receive $2.375 million from LA Galaxy in a cash-for-player trade for João Klauss.







