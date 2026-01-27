Cruz Azul to Face Atlético Nacional at PayPal Park on March 25

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Latin Entertainment, FM Group and EMG Professional Services announced today that PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host an international friendly between LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul and Colombian juggernaut Atlético Nacional on Wednesday, March 25 (7:30 p.m. PT).

Based in Mexico City, Cruz Azul is one of the most iconic clubs in North American soccer, having won LIGA MX nine times, Copa MX four times and Campeón de Campeones three times on the domestic level. In continental competition, "La Máquina" is tied with Club América for the most Concacaf Champions Cup titles in history with seven, with their most recent victory coming this past June.

With team captain Érik Lira, midfielder José Paradela, defender Jorge Sánchez, midfielder Carlos Rodríguez and young talent like former Earthquakes goalkeeper and Salinas, California, native Emi Ochoa, the Mexican club will be ready for battle. This match will mark the fourth time Cruz Azul will be coming to PayPal Park for an international friendly; they played the Earthquakes in 2018 and 2021, as well as against fellow LIGA MX club Atlas FC in 2019.

Meanwhile, Atlético Nacional comes to the South Bay as one of the most storied clubs in South America. Hailing from the Colombian city of Medellín, "Los Verdolagas" have 18 Colombian Categoría Primera A league titles, eight Colombian Cup victories and four Superliga Colombiana wins domestically, along with two Copa Libertadores trophies, two Copa Merconorte and one Recopa Sudamericana from continental competition in their collection. Led by team captain David Ospina in net, forward Alfredo Morelos and midfielder Edwin Cardona, Atlético Nacional is perpetually a formidable club.

