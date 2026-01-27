Portland Timbers Announce 2026 Theme Nights Schedule
Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced their full slate of Theme Nights for the 2026 season at Providence Park. The lineup includes cultural celebrations, a World Cup send-off match, and a historic 100-year anniversary of Providence Park, honoring the oldest stadium in MLS.
As part of the 2026 calendar, the Timbers will host five Cultural Celebration Nights, honoring Black Excellence (Feb. 21), AAPI (May 9), PRIDE (July 25), Hispanic Heritage (Sept. 19) and Native American Heritage (Nov. 1). In partnership with Bank of America, each Cultural Celebration Night will feature a limitededition scarf designed by a local Oregon artist. The limited-edition scarves are included in special scarf+ticket offers for each night, with only a limited number of scarves available to purchase separately in-stadium through PTFC Authentics.
The 2026 Cultural Celebration Nights include:
Black Excellence Night - Feb. 21 vs. Columbus Crew
Honoring the strength, talent and legacy of the Black community. The limitededition scarf is designed by TK Irving, a Portlandbased artist whose work has been exhibited in the Portland Art Museum and featured in public projects including the PDX Window Project and Brooklyn's Art Break series.
AAPI Night - May 9 vs. Sporting Kansas City
Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander communities with cultural performances and honors. The scarf design is by Pedro Ponce, a Filipino and Mexican American artist, inspired by his Filipino roots and connection to Portland.
PRIDE Night - July 25 vs. Real Salt Lake
Presented by SeatGeek, PRIDE Night returns to Providence Park following the MLS World Cup break. The limitededition scarf is designed by Queer, Transmasc, VietnameseAmerican artist, El Tran, representing how arts can fuel positive social and political transformation.
Hispanic Heritage Night - Sept. 19 vs. Atlanta United
Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Modelo, will feature performances and events celebrating Hispanic culture. The scarf is designed by Jessica PaniaguaRodriguez, a Latina illustrator and designer, and draws inspiration from Mexican symbolism and textiles.
Native American Heritage Night - Nov. 1 vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Honoring Native communities and regional history. The scarf is designed by Travis Stewart, a contemporary Northwest artist of Chinook, Rogue River and Kalapuya descent, featuring a pattern of Chinookan paddle blades.
In addition to Cultural Celebration Nights, the 2026 season will celebrate Portland's vibrant soccer community and history through the following Theme Nights:
Soccer City USA Day - March 22 vs. LA Galaxy
Presented by Bank of America, Soccer City USA Day will highlight Portland's rich soccer history and passionate fan base. The first 15,000 fans at the match will receive a Portland flag, courtesy of Bank of America.
Soccer Celebration Send-Off - May 23 vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Playing their final match before the 2026 World Cup break, the Timbers will host Soccer Celebration Send-Off, presented by adidas, to generate support for players heading to the international tournament.
Rivalry Night - Aug. 1 vs. Seattle Sounders FC
The Timbers will host Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC for Rivalry Night at Providence Park, presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union.
100 Years of Providence Park Celebration - Oct. 17 vs. Colorado Rapids
The club will host its final Theme Night of the year, paying homage to 100 Years of Providence Park, presented by Toyota. Built in 1926, the Goose Hollow stadium is the oldest home venue in MLS.
