Timbers Sign Australian Defender Alex Bonetig

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed Australian defender Alex Bonetig to a contract through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29, the club announced today.

"We are pleased with the acquisition of Alex Bonetig and look forward to welcoming him to the Portland Timbers. He provides us with another quality option along our backline, and we expect him to generate competition for minutes immediately," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. " Alex already has good professional experience for a younger player, and he possesses a skillset that gives him the potential to continue to progress."

Bonetig (BON-eh-tig), 23, joins Portland after climbing the ranks of the Western Sydney Wanderers of the A-League Men, the topflight competition of Australia and New Zealand. A product of the Wanderers' academy system, the six-foot-two defender made his professional debut on Jan. 22, 2023, coming on as a substitute against the Newcastle Jets. Since then, Bonetig has registered 61 appearances for Western Sydney, playing over 5,000 minutes.

"We've been very impressed with Alex's performances in the A-League for some time, and believe he has all the attributes to be successful in MLS. He's a young and hungry player that will push this team to the next level," Timbers head coach Phil Neville shared. "We're looking forward to bringing him in and hopefully developing him into a national team player while achieving great things with the Timbers."

The Australian center back earned his first senior national team call up in June of 2025, being named to the 24-man training camp roster ahead of the Socceroo's AFC Asian Qualifiers. Bonetig has yet to make his international debut.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign defender Alex Bonetig through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.

Alex Bonetig

Full name: Alexander Bonetig

Pronunciation: BON-eh-tig

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: August 20, 2002

Age: 23

Birthplace: Shellharbour, Australia

Citizenship: Australia

Last Club: Western Sydney Wanderers (A-League)

Portland Timbers 2026 Roster

*as of Jan. 7

Goalkeepers (3): Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (10): Alex Bonetig, Brandon Bye, Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders (5): David Ayala, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (7): Antony, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Kristoffer Velde







Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.