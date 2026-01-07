San Diego FC Transfers Midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth to Kristiansund BK

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has transferred midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth to Kristiansund Bk in Norway's Eliteserien. SDFC retains a future sell-on percentage.

Bruseth, 21, joined SDFC as one of five players selected during the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 11, 2024. He featured on the matchday roster on nine occasions during the 2025 MLS regular season but only appeared in a friendly match against Club America on July 7.

Only July 10, Bruseth joined Sarpsborg 08 on loan through the reminder of the 2025 season making his debut in the 69th minute against Kirstiansund on July 13. Overall, he made 10 appearances (four starts) for Sarpsborg 08.

Transaction: SDFC transfer midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth to Kristiansund BK. SDFC retains a future sell-on percentage.

