Nashville SC Signs Midfielder Shakur Mohammed and Defender Isaiah LeFlore
Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed both midfielder Shakur Mohammed and defender Isaiah LeFlore through the 2026 season with options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons after acquiring the Right of First Refusal (ROFR) on Mohammed from Orlando City SC and LeFlore from the Philadelphia Union in separate trades. In exchange, Orlando receives Nashville's natural Third Round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft and Philadelphia receives NSC's waiver position in MLS' waiver order.
"Shak is a talented attacking player who has been a bright prospect in college and in MLS NEXT Pro, and we are excited to see him continue to grow into his potential with us here in Nashville," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "Isaiah is a talented young left back who has gained some valuable experiences domestically and abroad, and we are excited to add him to our club."
Mohammed, who was the number two overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft from Duke University, has 28 goals and six assists in 79 appearances for Orlando City's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Orlando City B since 2023 and five appearances for the First Team.
LeFlore made his professional debut with Sporting Kansas City II in the USL Championship and has registered nine goals and 11 assists in 94 appearances for SKC II (2020-21), SC Braga B in Portugal's Third Division (2022), Houston Dynamo FC 2 (2022-23), Philadelphia Union II (2024-25), and the USLC's Detroit City FC (on loan in 2025).
SHAKUR MOHAMMED
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 159 lbs.
Birthdate: Aug. 27, 2003
Age: 22
Birthplace: Kumasi, Ghana
Nationality: Ghanaian
Last club: Orlando City SC
How acquired: Via trade with Orlando City SC on Jan. 7, 2026
ISAIAH LEFLORE
Position: Defender
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 159 lbs.
Birthdate: Dec. 11, 2002
Age: 23
Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minn.
Nationality: American
Last club: Philadelphia Union
How acquired: Via trade with the Philadelphia Union on Jan. 7, 2026
