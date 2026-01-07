Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Ben Bender to New Contract

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has reached an agreement on a new contract with midfielder Ben Bender. The former Union Academy player and 2022 MLS SuperDraft first overall pick is guaranteed to be under contract through June 2027 with and option through June 2028.

"Ben has been a positive addition and has made meaningful contributions since returning to the Union last May," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach, Bradley Carnell. "When given opportunities, he's consistently made the most of them, bringing a high level of competitiveness and a strong work ethic to the pitch every day. We're confident in his continued development and future impact with the team."

After joining the Union on May 9, 2025, Bender made his first-team debut just 12 days later in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. In MLS play, he appeared in seven matches (four starts), posting a career-best 82% pass completion rate across 320 minutes.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Ben Bender to a new contract through June 2027 with an option through June 2028.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.