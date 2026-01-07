Real Salt Lake Acquires 21-Year-Old Utah Native Zach Booth Via Loan

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has acquired 21-year-old MF Zach Booth via loan for the 2026 Major League Soccer season from Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam, with an option to purchase. Utah native Booth - a former member of the RSL Academy, calling Herriman home during the 2019/20 season - now returns stateside after five-plus years in Europe, appearing in 40 games for Leicester City's youth setup from 2020-22 prior to a 52 professional appearances in the Netherlands with Volendam and Excelsior since August, 2023.

The younger brother of U.S. Men's National Team pool player and FC Utrecht attacker Taylor, Zach Booth has featured for both the U.S. Under-17 and Under-19 men's national teams in the past, accruing seven appearances for the Stars-and-Stripes.

"RSL is home - I was part of the first Academy group when the group relocated to Herriman," said Booth, born on Feb. 17, 2004 in Eden, Utah, coming up through the La Roca soccer club. "I'm grateful for the development the Club gave me through those years as a player and as a person. It's a dream come true for me to have the opportunity to play for the fans at America First Field - and to contribute my talents to the Club, the team culture, and to the State of Utah. I am ready to compete and contribute everything I have to RSL. It just feels right to be back and I look forward to every moment."

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (MLS) acquire MF Zach Booth via loan from Excelsior Rotterdam (Dutch Eredivisie) for the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an option to purchase.

