FC Dallas Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas unveiled its 2026 preseason schedule today. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, the team will hold a training camp at Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal, from Jan. 18-31.
Players report for entrance physicals, medical exams and testing on Saturday, Jan. 10. Training at Toyota Soccer Center runs from Jan. 12-16. The team departs for Algarve on Jan. 17 and trains at Pine Cliffs Resort from Jan. 18-30.
FC Dallas' Preseason Matches in Portugal:
Wednesday, Jan. 21: FC Dallas vs. Portimonense S.C., Estádio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão
Monday, Jan. 26: FC Dallas vs. Brøndby IF, Estádio Algarve, Loulé (Atlantic Cup)
Friday, Jan. 30: FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake, Estádio da Nora, Albufeira (Atlantic Cup)
The team returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 2 as it prepares for its debut in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas, hosted by FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.
Torneo de Tejas Matches at Toyota Stadium and Toyota Soccer Center:
Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. CT: FC Dallas vs. Red Bull New York, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
Exclusive to season ticket members
Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. CT: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC, Toyota Soccer Center Field 1, Frisco, Texas
Closed to fans and media
Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. CT: Red Bull New York vs. Atlanta United FC, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
Closed to fans and media
Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. CT: FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United FC, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
Exclusive to season ticket members
