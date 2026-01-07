FC Dallas Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas unveiled its 2026 preseason schedule today. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, the team will hold a training camp at Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal, from Jan. 18-31.

Players report for entrance physicals, medical exams and testing on Saturday, Jan. 10. Training at Toyota Soccer Center runs from Jan. 12-16. The team departs for Algarve on Jan. 17 and trains at Pine Cliffs Resort from Jan. 18-30.

FC Dallas' Preseason Matches in Portugal:

Wednesday, Jan. 21: FC Dallas vs. Portimonense S.C., Estádio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão

Monday, Jan. 26: FC Dallas vs. Brøndby IF, Estádio Algarve, Loulé (Atlantic Cup)

Friday, Jan. 30: FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake, Estádio da Nora, Albufeira (Atlantic Cup)

The team returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 2 as it prepares for its debut in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas, hosted by FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC.

Torneo de Tejas Matches at Toyota Stadium and Toyota Soccer Center:

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. CT: FC Dallas vs. Red Bull New York, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Exclusive to season ticket members

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. CT: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC, Toyota Soccer Center Field 1, Frisco, Texas

Closed to fans and media

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. CT: Red Bull New York vs. Atlanta United FC, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Closed to fans and media

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. CT: FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United FC, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Exclusive to season ticket members







