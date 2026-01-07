Columbus Crew, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Welcome 2026 SheBelieves Cup Doubleheader for Second Time in Three Years

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - As announced by U.S Soccer today, the Columbus Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field will host a SheBelieves Cup doubleheader for the second time in three years, marking the U.S. Women's National Team's third competition at the world-class downtown stadium since its opening in 2021. On March 4, the USA kicks off against Canada at 6:45 p.m., preceded by a matchup between CONMEBOL's Argentina and Colombia at 3:30 p.m.

While the USWNT continues its preparations to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, the side will play its 13th match in Columbus since 1993, where it owns an impressive 9-1-2 record. During the most recent appearance, the USA earned a thrilling victory against Canada via penalty shootout (2-2, 5-4) to claim the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. The squad also won the 2018 tournament in Columbus after defeating Germany, 1-0, at Historic Crew Stadium.

"The SheBelieves Cup returning to Columbus after an incredible event in 2024 is a testament to the city's passion for soccer, as well as our shared commitment with local leaders to elevate Central Ohio through sports and major events," said Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro. "This year presents many special opportunities for soccer in our state and country. Hosting the U.S. Women's National Team, Canada, Argentina and Colombia offers another powerful way to advance our goals of creating access to and promoting a love of the game for everyone in our region."

Crew Season Ticket Members can secure tickets to the doubleheader during a presale beginning Friday (January 9) at 10 a.m. prior to the public sale opening at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12. Crew Season Ticket Memberships for 2026 are currently available, highlighted by guaranteed access to all Black & Gold home matches at the best full-season prices; a complimentary Apple TV subscription; exclusive member-only events; a discount at the Crew Shop; presale opportunities for events at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Historic Crew Stadium and Huntington Bank Field; and more. Fans interested in more information on Season Ticket Memberships are encouraged to email seasontickets@columbuscrew.com or visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/memberships.

The 11th annual SheBelieves Cup features a Concacaf vs. CONMEBOL slant as the USA welcomes Argentina, Canada and Colombia. The USA is currently ranked second in the world, Canada is 10th, Colombia is 20th and Argentina is 30th. The U.S. and Canada are the top two teams in the Concacaf region while Colombia and Argentina faced each other in the semifinals of the 2025 Copa American Feminina, when Colombia won on penalty kicks before losing to Brazil in the final, also on penalty kicks, after a wild 4-4 draw in regulation and overtime.

"These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027 and of course we'll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year, so when focusing on our continued preparations and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup is of great value," said U.S. head coach Emma Hayes. "Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon."

The SheBelieves Cup will be the second event for the USWNT in 2026 as the team will come together for a January training camp in Los Angeles that will run from January 17-27 and feature matches against Paraguay on Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park and against Chile on Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium on the campus of UC Santa Barbara.

All the U.S. matches will be broadcast on TBS, TNT and/or truTV, Telemundo and/or Universo and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. All non-U.S. games will also be available on truTV and HBO Max.

The schedule will see the USA open the tournament against Argentina on Sunday, March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. (4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) while Canada faces Colombia at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET (truTV and HBO Max).

The teams then move to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio where the USA faces Canada on March 4 at 6:45 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) while Colombia takes on Argentina at 3:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max.

The final two games will take place at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. on March 7, with the USA facing Colombia at 3:30 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) and Canada opening the doubleheader vs. Argentina at 12:30 p.m. ET (trueTV and HBO Max).

All three U.S. games are also available on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera.

TICKETS

Tickets purchased for each game date will be valid for both matches on that match day.

Presales for all three 2026 SheBelieves doubleheaders will begin on Thursday, Jan. 8 and run through Monday, Jan. 12. The public on-sale for all venues will commence on Jan. 12.

Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.