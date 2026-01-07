CF Montréal Confirms First Team Coaching Staff for 2026 Season

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today the Club's coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Head coach Marco Donadel will be supported by a staff of nine coaches, five of whom return from last season. Assistant coaches Philippe Eullaffroy, Jacopo Falanga and Francesco Morara as well as video analyst Elliott Jealous are the staff's new additions.

Eullaffroy makes his return to CF Montréal after spending over a decade at the Club. He helped build and became the Bleu-blanc-noir's first Academy director in 2010, a position he kept until 2020. During that time, Eullaffroy also occupied the roles of first team assistant coach in 2013, U23 team head coach from 2010 to 2014 and head coach of the Club's former reserve team FC Montréal from 2014 to 2016.

Eullaffroy's coaching career began in 1991 at French club ESTAC Troyes. He was most recently the Head of Methodology and Performance at the Olympique Lyonnais Academy. He also served as technical director of AS Dakar Sacré-Coeur, in Senegal, from 2023 to 2025. Eullaffroy holds a UEFA A coaching licence as well as a Ph.D in environmental toxicology from UQAM.

Falanga will reunite with Donadel with whom he was an assistant coach at U.S. Ancona in 2023. He was most recently head coach of the Empoli FC U14 team. He began his coaching career in 2011 at the AC Prato academy. In 2016, he joined the ACF Fiorentina academy where he served as head coach of the U10 team (2016-2018) assistant coach of the U17 (2018-2019, 2020) and U16 (2019-2020) teams as well as head coach of the U17 team (2020-2021).

Following his time with Donadel at U.S. Ancona, Falanga served as assistant coach with Serie C club Casertana FC from 2024 to 2025. He holds a UEFA B coaching licence as well as a Master's degree in philosophical sciences at Università di Firenze in Florence.

Morara also makes his return to CF Montréal after holding an assistant coach role at the Club in 2022. He has been involved in coaching with Bologna FC since 2009.

Morara first started with Bologna's soccer school before rising through the ranks as a coach from the U10 to the U17 squads and ultimately the club's Primavera reserve side. He was most recently an assistant coach with Bologna's Primavera. Morara holds a UEFA B coaching license as well as a degree in sports science at Università di Ferrara in Italy.

Jealous joins the Bleu-blanc-noir following a stint as academy head coach and first team coach with Norwegian club Klepp IL. He began his coaching career with London Bees FC where he served as a first team coach, an assistant coach with the U16 side as well as a development team coach.

From 2022 to 2024, he joined Watford FC as a coach with the U16 women's team. Jealous holds a UEFA B coaching license as well as diplomas in sports business and coaching as well as physical education teaching at the University Campus of Football Business in England.

Returning coaching staff members include assistant coach Lorenzo Pinzauti, goalkeeping coach Vincenzo Benvenuto, head performance coach Stefano Pasquali, fitness coach Paul Bower and strength and conditioning coach Dhia Amara.







