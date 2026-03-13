CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
ORLANDO, Florida - CF Montréal heads south to the Sunshine State for its first Saturday night matchup of the season against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).
Head coach Marco Donadel's squad successfully bounced back from back-to-back losses to start the season with a 3-0 victory over Red Bull New York last Saturday. Prince Owusu opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 14th MLS goal in a Montreal uniform, while Thomas Gillier recorded his first clean sheet with the Club.
In his first start for CF Montréal, Wiki Carmona scored a brace. He became only the fourth player in Club history to score two goals in his first MLS match, joining Didier Drogba (hat trick), Michael Salazar and Lassi Lappalainen. Carmona received the Player of the Matchday honours for Matchday 3. Carmona was Montreal's first Player of the Matchday recipient since Kamal Miller in 2022.
In its most recent match, Orlando was defeated 5-0 by NYCFC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Former Montreal goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was given a red card at the 16th minute as the Lions suffered a third straight loss to start the campaign. This will be Martín Perelman's first game as the newly appointed interim head coach following the departure of Oscar Pareja last Wednesday.
Against Orlando, CF Montréal holds a 9-8-7 record (35 goals scored, 33 goals against) along with a 4-4-4 (17 goals for, 17 goals against) when playing in Central Florida.
Dagur Dan Thórhallsson will be making his return to Orlando for the first time since the transaction that sent him to Montreal on Dec. 10, 2025. In three seasons with Orlando, the Iceland international featured in 92 MLS games which included 52 starts, 4,725 minutes, seven goals and four assists. In MLS Cup playoff action, Thorhallsson clocked 681 minutes over eight matches.
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