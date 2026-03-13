Major League Soccer and MLS Players Association Announce Multi-Year Digital Auction Collaboration with MatchWornShirt

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with global memorabilia company MatchWornShirt (MWS) that will provide fans with exclusive access to authenticated, match-worn and signed jerseys from clubs across the league through MWS's digital auction platform.

This licensing agreement launches with the start of the 2026 MLS season and will begin with an initial eight club rollout. From there, the full line-up will be phased in gradually until all 30 clubs are activated. Through this collaboration, fans will have the opportunity to bid on jerseys worn during official MLS matches, including regular season fixtures, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Auctions will be available from the start of the match, capturing the defining performances and milestone moments created by MLS players throughout the season.

"MatchWornShirt is proud to partner with Major League Soccer at such a pivotal time for the sport in North America," said Tijmen Zonderwijk, CEO and Co-Founder of MatchWornShirt. "MLS continues to grow its global presence and passionate fan base, and together we are creating a direct digital connection between supporters and players by transforming matchday jerseys into lasting pieces of history."

Participating clubs will make jerseys available from their Starting XI, worn on the pitch and signed by players. Staying true to MWS's trademark approach to authenticity, every jersey is digitally certified using Fabricks™, an industry-changing NFC technology that provides instant access to information on the jersey's authenticity and origin, including key match details.

"During one of the most exciting times in North American soccer history, MLS continues to be dedicated to strengthening the connection between our fans, clubs and players," said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. "Our collaboration with MatchWornShirt creates a scalable, digitally driven platform that delivers authenticated match-worn memorabilia directly to supporters, turning iconic on-field moments into lasting fan experiences."

MLS continues to experience strong growth across North America and worldwide, driven by increasing fan engagement, next-generation digital experiences, a vibrant supporter culture across its clubs, and the players who remain central partners in the League's expanding digital footprint.

"As MLS continues to grow, so does the value of the moments our players create on the field. Match-worn jerseys represent more than memories. They reflect performance, identity, and the history being written in real time," said Dan Jones, COO, MLSPA. "Partnering with MatchWornShirt provides a secure and transparent platform that protects authenticity, respects the value of our players' performances, and deepens the connection between players and fans. As this league enters its next chapter, our players are just getting started. The best stories are still ahead."

The rollout of each initial auction will go live from kick-off, where fans will be able to bid in real time as the matches unfold. As the rollout expands beyond the initial eight clubs, MLS supporters across the league can expect additional details and auction schedules via MWS.com.

OneTeam Partners, the MLSPA's commercial partner, facilitated the agreement on behalf of the players.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.