Houston Dynamo FC to Close Three-Match Homestand Versus the Portland Timbers

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a three-match homestand to start the season on Saturday, March 14, hosting the Portland Timbers at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Tickets for all home matches are available, and fans can check out the Club's Community First Ticket Offers and Value Menu for the 2026 season.

The Dynamo hold a 4-1-1 (WLD) record in their last six regular season matches versus the Timbers, outscoring Portland 13-6 during that stretch. The most recent meeting at Shell Energy Stadium came in September last season, when the Dynamo earned a 1-0 shutout victory behind forward Ezequiel Ponce's 10th goal of the season. The goal was assisted by U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn, who also finished the night with eight key passes, an 87.5 percent completion rate and three shots on target, earning MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors.

Forward Lawrence Ennali is tied for second in MLS in one-on-ones with five, winning four for an 80 percent success rate. He also leads the league so far with a top speed of 35.96 kilometers per hour. Additionally, Ponce is on verge of a career milestone, sitting one appearance away from 50 Dynamo appearances in all competitions.

Houston is coming off a 2-0 home defeat versus LAFC on Feb. 28, finishing the match with nine players on the pitch after defender Antônio Carlos (45+2') and midfielder Agustín Bouzat (76') were shown red cards. Both players will miss this weekend's match with ensuing suspensions.

Notably, the match featured two Dynamo debuts. Midfielder Matthew Arana became the youngest player in Dynamo history to earn first team minutes when he entered the match in the 88th minute. The 15-year-old recently signed a Homegrown contract, becoming the 20th Dynamo Academy product to sign a Homegrown first team contract. Rookie Houston Dynamo 2 defender Agustin Resch, who was signed to a short-term loan for the match, made his debut at the start the second half. Additionally, Club legend Héctor Herrera made his first appearance for the Dynamo since the 2024 season when he entered the match in the 76th minute to a roar of approval from the sellout crowd at Shell Energy Stadium.

Earlier this week, the Dynamo announced the return of forward Aliyu Ibrahim, after trading for the Nigerian from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $250,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Ibrahim returns to Houston where he made 90 appearances in all competitions for the Club between 2023-25, totaling 12 goals and nine assists. He contributed to several notable team accomplishments, including Houston's 2023 U.S. Open Cup title, a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final and consecutive playoff appearances in his first two seasons with the team. The Dynamo also set new single-season records in 2024 for points (54) and road wins (8).

Portland enters Saturday's match with one victory in their first three matches of the season. They opened the campaign with a 3-2 home win over the Columbus Crew, before falling 2-0 to the Colorado Rapids on the road and 4-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend at Providence Park. Eric Izoita was Portland's lone goal scorer in the match against the Whitecaps. The Timbers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference with three points and a 1-2-0 (WLD) record.

Houston next travels to face in-state rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, March 21, for their first road trip and Texas Derby matchup of the year, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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