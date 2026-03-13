San Diego FC Travels to Face FC Dallas on Saturday

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to MLS Regular Season action on Saturday, March 14, traveling to face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

San Diego enters the weekend atop the Western Conference standings after opening the 2026 MLS Regular Season with a perfect 3-0-0 record while outscoring opponents 8-0.

Momentum Across Competitions

SDFC heads into Saturday's match riding strong momentum after defeating Deportivo Toluca F.C. 3-2 on Wednesday night at Snapdragon Stadium in Leg One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

Midfielder David Vazquez delivered a standout performance with a brace, scoring once in the first half and again seconds after halftime to give San Diego the lead. Forward Anders Dreyer added the eventual game-winning goal with a curling strike from outside the box, marking his first goal in Concacaf Champions Cup play.

San Diego secured the result despite playing much of the match shorthanded. Marcus Ingvartsen was sent off in the first half, forcing SDFC to play with 10 men for more than 70 minutes, and defender Manu Duah was later shown a red card late in the match. Goalkeeper Duran Ferree made his international debut, recording three saves as San Diego held on for the victory.

The win improved SDFC to 5-1 across all competitions in 2026 while the Club has outscored opponents 15-4 during that span.

Strong Start in MLS Play

San Diego has been dominant in MLS competition to begin the season, winning its first three matches while keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

The Club most recently earned a 1-0 road victory against Sporting Kansas City on March 7 behind a goal from Anders Dreyer. San Diego controlled the match from start to finish, completing 782 passes and holding 69 percent possession while limiting Kansas City to minimal opportunities.

SDFC has now gone 11 consecutive MLS Regular Season road matches unbeaten, posting a 10-0-1 record away from Snapdragon Stadium dating back to June 2025.

Through three matches this season, San Diego's +8 goal differential ranks among the best starts in MLS history through the opening three games.

Dreyer Leading the Attack

Forward Anders Dreyer has continued to play a central role in San Diego's early-season success.

Dreyer has recorded two goals and three assists through the first three MLS matches and has contributed to five of the Club's eight regular-season goals. Overall, he now has 43 combined goals and assists in MLS play (21 goals, 22 assists), accounting for 59 percent of SDFC's regular-season scoring in Club history.

The Danish forward also added his first Concacaf Champions Cup goal in Wednesday's win over Toluca and now has 26 goals across all competitions with the Club.

Facing FC Dallas

Saturday's match marks the third all-time meeting between San Diego FC and FC Dallas, with SDFC holding a 2-0-0 record in the series.

San Diego earned a 5-0 victory in the first matchup at Snapdragon Stadium on May 3, 2025, before securing a 3-2 road win later that season at Toyota Stadium.

Dallas will look to earn its first result in the all-time series as the two Western Conference sides meet for the first time during the 2026 MLS campaign.

Looking Ahead

Following Saturday's match, SDFC will turn its attention back to international competition when it travels to Mexico to face Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Leg Two of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 18 at Estadio Nemesio Díez, with live coverage available on Concacaf GO, One Soccer (ENG), FS2 (ENG), and TUDN (SPA).

San Diego Watch Party

Join SDFC for an Official Watch Party at Knotty Barrel in Rancho Peñasquitos (13211 Black Mountain Rd., San Diego, CA 92129 - all ages welcome) as the team takes on FC Dallas. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.

SAN DIEGO FC VS FC DALLAS

2026 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 4

Saturday, March 14 | 5:30 p.m. PT (5:40 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, TX

Broadcast: Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Mark Rogondino (PxP), Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD at DAL Game Notes

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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