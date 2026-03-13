New Spanish-Language Radio Partnership Brings New England Revolution Soccer to IHeartMedia Boston's Rumba 97.7 FM

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







BOSTON - The New England Revolution and iHeartMedia Boston today announced a new media partnership that names Rumba 97.7 FM, Boston's #1 Spanish-language radio station, the broadcast home for all 17 Revolution home games during the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Listen to every home match this Revolution season on Rumba 97.7 FM, online at rumba977.iheart.com, and in the iHeartRadio app, beginning with New England's home opener this Sunday, March 15 vs. FC Cincinnati, a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Serving the Metro Boston and South Shore areas of Massachusetts, Rumba 97.7 is Boston's trusted home for Spanish contemporary music, focusing on reggaeton and variety, in addition to music, entertainment, and community-focused content. Through the new partnership, Rumba 97.7 will serve as the official radio partner for the Revolution's annual Noche Latina e Hispana, scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at Gillette Stadium, where one of Rumba 97.7's dynamic DJs will serve as the in-house guest entertainment for the match. The collaboration also creates opportunities for the Revolution and Rumba 97.7 to collaborate on community and cultural initiatives, including soccer clinics, throughout the Boston area.

"In what promises to be an unforgettable year for soccer in New England, the Revolution are happy to partner with iHeartMedia and Rumba 97.7 FM - Boston's leading Spanish-language radio destination - to bring the excitement of Major League Soccer to even more fans," Revolution President Brian Bilello said. "Rumba's passionate audience adds a powerful new dimension to our radio network, which already delivers English and Portuguese broadcasts for every match, complementing the Spanish and English commentary on Apple TV for all MLS games. Together with Rumba 97.7, we're excited to forge deeper and more meaningful connections with Boston's vibrant and growing Latino community."

"Rumba 97.7 is proud to be the official Spanish-language flagship station for all New England Revolution home game broadcasts," said Eliseo Cierra, Rumba 97.7 Program Director. "Together, Rumba and the Revolution will celebrate Latino culture in Boston through the fusion of music, community, and fútbol. In 2026, Rumba 97.7 won't just broadcast the games - we'll join the Revolution in being an active, vibrant presence across the city, connecting fans and celebrating our community."

Revolution home matches on Rumba 97.7 FM will be called by three experienced broadcasters with over 50 years of collective experience covering the Revolution and MLS. Omar Cabrera will anchor the play-by-play duties, while Marcelo Briones and Juan David Rozo will serve as analysts. The trio also called Revolution home games on Spanish radio in 2025. Cabrera, an El Salvador native, has been a mainstay in Boston sports media for more than two decades. Briones hails from Chile and has spent the last 20 years covering MLS while working as a respected radio host in Boston. Rozo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, has been covering soccer for 10 years, reporting on MLS, Liga MX, the Revolution, LA Galaxy, and LAFC.

The 2026 Major League Soccer season coincides with a historic year for soccer in Boston and the United States, as seven FIFA World Cup 26TM matches will be hosted in Foxborough from June 13 - July 9. The Revolution are in their first season under new Head Coach Marko Mitrović, while Spanish captain and five-time Revolution MVP Carles Gil, also MVP of the league in 2021, returns for his eighth season. Ecuadorian international Leonardo Campana leads the line, and 24-year-old Colombian defender Brayan Ceballos, the team's 2025 Defender of the Year, is also back for his second season in New England. In addition to a wealth of rising American standouts, including Peyton Miller, Brooklyn Raines and Griffin Yow, Argentine winger Luca Langoni, a Boca Juniors product, provides another speedy threat on the wings. In goal, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is seeking his second FIFA World CupTM roster selection with the U.S. Men's National Team this summer.

The Revolution's 17-game home schedule is packed with must-see matchups against world-class MLS players from around the world, including dozens vying to compete in this summer's FIFA World Cup 26TM. Here is a look at some of the highlights on the 2026 home calendar, featuring marquee meetings with top players hailing from South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. To secure your Revolution Season Memberships, multi-game packages, or individual match tickets today, visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS.

Sunday, March 15 vs. FC Cincinnati - The Revolution's first match on Rumba 97.7 will see New England host Brazilian playmaker Evander, an MLS MVP finalist in 2025.

Saturday, April 18 vs. Columbus Crew - Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi, who scored 16 goals last season, leads the crew into this Eastern Conference rivalry match.

Saturday, May 16 vs. Minnesota United FC - The Revolution will welcome Colombia National Team captain James Rodriguez to Gillette Stadium for his first visit with his new MLS club.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Atlanta United FC - Less than a week after the FIFA World Cup 26TM Final, the Five Stripes come to Foxborough with one of the league's elite playmakers in Miguel Almirón, who will be fresh off his World Cup run with Paraguay.

Saturday, October 10 vs. Seattle Sounders FC - As the Revs ramp up their playoff push, Western Conference powerhouse Seattle Sounders FC makes a rare trip east, led by several accomplished MLS veterans and 25-year-old Argentinian forward Pedro de la Vega.

Saturday, September 19 vs. Orlando City SC - New England hosts Orlando's trio of South American stars for the club's annual Noche Latina e Hispana: Argentinian midfielder Martín Ojeda, Peruvian midfielder Wilder Cartagena, and Brazilian defender Iago.

Sunday, November 1 vs. Inter Miami CF - The home slate concludes against defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF, led by two-time reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi and Uruguay's all-time leading scorer, Luis Suárez.

Fans can watch every Revolution and MLS match in either Spanish or English with an Apple TV subscription, offering every minute of MLS action with no blackouts right alongside Apple TV's award-winning lineup of original series, movies, and other live sports.

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Boston market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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