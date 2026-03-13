Keys to the Match: Rapid Start

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC's second home game of the 2026 campaign sees the Boys in Blue welcome Colorado Rapids to Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Strong Start

They say 'start as you mean to go on', and New York City's opening to 2026 could not have unfolded much better.

Unbeaten in their three matches so far, winning two and drawing the other, it's been a formidable kick-off to the new campaign - the Club's second-best ever start, in fact - and Pascal Jansen's men are setting the early pace atop the Eastern Conference.

Four hard-earned points on the road at LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union were followed up with a superb 5-0 triumph in Saturday afternoon's five-star home opener against Orlando City SC, courtesy of a lethal offensive display in the Bronx.

With three successive home games now to play, there lies a real opportunity to build momentum.

Of course, the MLS season is very much a marathon and not a sprint - but as we look forward to game two of this fascinating four-match home stand in the Five Boroughs, the team will be hoping to make home comforts count to extend their impressive start, and issue a strong signal of intent.

Rapid Fire

While New York sit at the top of the East, this weekend's Western Conference opponents have enjoyed a notable start to the year themselves.

Having finished the 2025 regular season outside of the playoff places, Colorado opted for a managerial change over the winter, appointing Matt Wells in December. The Englishman moved across the Atlantic from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur's first-team staff, and has made a positive impact, with the Rapids claiming six points from their first three games.

Wells' side bounced back from a 2-0 opening day reverse at the Seattle Sounders to defeat the Portland Timbers by the same scoreline a week later, with off-season recruits Hamzat Ojediran and Lucas Herrington finding the net on their home debuts.

Colorado then made it two from two at home in 2026, storming to a 4-1 victory over LA Galaxy at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Amongst the scorers stood Brazilian #9 Rafael Navarro, captaining the hosts for the first time. The Rapids' top marksman for the past two seasons bagged a brace to open his account for the new year, notching his 29th and 30th goals for the club in the process.

With the forward also on the scoresheet last time New York faced the Rapids back in May 2024, Jansen's men will be very much aware of his threat.

More, More, More

Naturally, New York's start has already sparked plenty of excitement, and there is further cause for optimism with Jansen asserting there is still much more to come from his side.

Reflecting on the first three matches, the Head Coach acknowledged the shoots of growth that have already sprouted: from the late drama against LA, to last weekend's outstanding rout of Orlando.

The Boys in Blue demonstrated spirited grit and strength in depth to grind out a pair of positive results on the road, before unleashing a ravenous ruthlessness to put the ten-man Floridians truly to the sword.

Last Saturday's win of course boosted the club's 2026 goal tally to a league joint-highest eight, and pleasingly, six different players have already opened their personal goalscoring tallies for the term - Keaton Parks perhaps the most significant scorer, savoring a more advanced attacking role and marking his welcome homecoming return with a brilliant brace against The Lions.

A first clean sheet of the year in Queens also marked another positive milestone, and if New York can stay grounded, and produce a similar level of performance against Colorado, they will fancy their chances of retaining their place at the east coast summit.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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