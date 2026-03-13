Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC in Search of Third Consecutive Win

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (2W-1L-0D, 6 points) continues with MLS regular season action with a visit to Charlotte FC (1W-1L-1D, 4 points) this Saturday, March 14. Kick off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.

Past Matches

Inter Miami visits Charlotte in search of a third straight win in MLS regular season action. In its past regular season fixture last Saturday, Inter Miami defeated D.C. United 1-2 on the road. Goals from midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul and captain Leo Messi led the teaam to victory at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland in front of a record-breaking home crowd for D.C. United of 72,026 fans.

Inter Miami then played out a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tn. on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 series between the sides in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Previously Against Charlotte FC

Saturday's match will the 10th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded four wins, two draws and three losses in its previous meetings against Charlotte.

Scouting Charlotte FC

Charlotte hosts Inter Miami after earning its first win of the regular season last weekend with a 3-1 result over Austin FC at home.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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