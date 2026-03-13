Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC in Search of Third Consecutive Win
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (2W-1L-0D, 6 points) continues with MLS regular season action with a visit to Charlotte FC (1W-1L-1D, 4 points) this Saturday, March 14. Kick off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.
Past Matches
Inter Miami visits Charlotte in search of a third straight win in MLS regular season action. In its past regular season fixture last Saturday, Inter Miami defeated D.C. United 1-2 on the road. Goals from midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul and captain Leo Messi led the teaam to victory at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland in front of a record-breaking home crowd for D.C. United of 72,026 fans.
Inter Miami then played out a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tn. on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 series between the sides in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Previously Against Charlotte FC
Saturday's match will the 10th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded four wins, two draws and three losses in its previous meetings against Charlotte.
Scouting Charlotte FC
Charlotte hosts Inter Miami after earning its first win of the regular season last weekend with a 3-1 result over Austin FC at home.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026
- San Diego FC Travels to Face FC Dallas on Saturday - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC in Search of Third Consecutive Win - Inter Miami CF
- Availability Report: Three Missing vs. Colorado - New York City FC
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Return to MLS Action on Saturday, March 14 against Sporting Kansas City - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC to Close Three-Match Homestand Versus the Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal - March 14, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Keys to the Match: Rapid Start - New York City FC
- SKC Visits LA Galaxy in Walmart Saturday Showdown - Sporting Kansas City
- Preview: Rapids Travel to Face Eastern Conference Leaders NYCFC - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16 - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Welcome LiUNA Local 1611 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 13, 2026 - New England Revolution
- More Than 22,000 Tickets Sold for Sunday's Matinee against Minnesota United FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Continue 2026 Campaign against Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Acquires 24-Year-Old Forward Capita Capemba - Sporting Kansas City
- Continue the Momentum: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- Diego Fagundez Returns to the New England Revolution as a Free Agent - New England Revolution
- Major League Soccer and MLS Players Association Announce Multi-Year Digital Auction Collaboration with MatchWornShirt - MLS
- FC Cincinnati Capitalize at Home and Earn 3-0 Historic Victory over Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener - FC Cincinnati
- New Spanish-Language Radio Partnership Brings New England Revolution Soccer to IHeartMedia Boston's Rumba 97.7 FM - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Takes Down Vancouver 3-0 in Its Opening Match of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Play - Seattle Sounders FC
- Work to do for 'Caps as series shifts to Spokane - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FCC taking 3-0 aggregate advantage into second leg in Mexico - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Visits Charlotte FC in Search of Third Consecutive Win
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in February
- Inter Miami CF Secures Draw in Nashville in First Leg of Champions Cup Round of 16
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Nashville SC for Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg
- Inter Miami CF Defeats D.C. United 1-2 on the Road